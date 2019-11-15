Listen Live Sports

Dimitrijevic leads Mercer past Florida Gulf Coast 84-68

November 15, 2019 10:26 pm
 
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Djordje Dimitrijevic had 19 points as Mercer topped Florida Gulf Coast 84-68 on Friday night.

James Glisson III added 18 points, Daniel Love scored 16 and Ethan Stair had 15 for the Bears. Stair also had nine rebounds for the Bears (3-1).

Dimitrijevic, Glisson and Stair all reached double figures in the first half, each with 10 points as Mercer took a 46-27 lead. The Bears shot 53% from the field compared to 25% by FGCU which made just seven field goals before halftime.

Mercer finished at 63% and FGCU shot 52% in the second half, reaching 39% for the game.

Zach Scott had 18 points for the Eagles (0-4). Sam Gagliardi added 12 points and six rebounds. Dakota Rivers had 11 points.

Mercer plays Georgia Southern on the road on Tuesday. Florida Gulf Coast looks for its first win against Florida Atlantic at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

