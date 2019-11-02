Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Discriminatory chants prompt suspension of Roma-Napoli game

November 2, 2019 11:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Discriminatory chants have prompted a Serie A soccer game between Roma and Napoli to be briefly suspended.

Referee Gianluca Rocchi made the decision in the second half Saturday after Roma fans aimed anti-territorial chants — which are treated in the same manner as racist chants — at Napoli. The game resumed after a few minutes.

Rocchi had already ordered an announcement to be made over the Stadio Olimpico’s public address system asking fans to stop the chants.

During the suspension, Rocchi gathered teams in the center circle, then Roma forward Edin Dzeko encouraged fans to applaud rather than jeer the opposition.

Advertisement

Roma led 2-0 at the time of the suspension.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Italy’s top tier has been marred by several incidents of fan racism this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb