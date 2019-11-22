Listen Live Sports

Dixon carries Eastern Illinois past St Francis (IL) 87-47

November 22, 2019 7:53 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — George Dixon recorded his second double-double of the season, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Eastern Illinois breezed to an 87-47 victory over NAIA-member St. Francis of Illinois on Friday.

Mack Smith tossed in a season-high 18 points for the Panthers (3-2), who jumped out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back. Kashawn Charles added 11 points, while Deang Deang pulled in a game-high nine rebounds.

Eric Ting had 10 points to pace the Fighting Saints, who shot 25% from the floor and failed to get closer than 28 points in the second half.

