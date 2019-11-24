Listen Live Sports

Dixon’s effort helps lift E. Illinois past Incarnate Word

November 24, 2019 6:05 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — George Dixon had 16 points and seven rebounds as Eastern Illinois defeated Incarnate Word 72-63 on Sunday.

Dixon shot 8 for 10 from the foul line.

Deang Deang had 15 points for Eastern Illinois (4-3). Marvin Johnson added 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Josiah Wallace had 11 points and six rebounds for the visitors.

Drew Lutz scored had 20 points for the Cardinals (2-5) but registered seven of his team’s 20 turnovers. Keaston Willis added 13 points and Vincent Miszkiewicz had nine rebounds.

Eastern Illinois takes on Purdue Fort Wayne on the road next Wednesday. Incarnate Word matches up against Portland on the road next Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

