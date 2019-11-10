Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dolphins-Colts Stats

November 10, 2019 7:16 pm
 
Miami 3 7 0 6—16
Indianapolis 0 0 6 6—12
First Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 47, 6:44.

Second Quarter

Mia_Fitzpatrick 11 run (Sanders kick), 1:52.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 25, 7:50.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 39, :38.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Doyle 1 pass from Hoyer (kick failed), 11:30.

Mia_FG Sanders 48, 5:45.

Mia_FG Sanders 48, 3:31.

A_60,510.

___

Mia Ind
First downs 13 19
Total Net Yards 229 300
Rushes-yards 26-70 29-109
Passing 159 191
Punt Returns 2-16 3-38
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 3-32 1-1
Comp-Att-Int 21-33-1 18-39-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-10 1-13
Punts 5-45.4 4-43.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 3-25
Time of Possession 31:28 28:32

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Ballage 20-43, Fitzpatrick 4-23, Laird 2-4. Indianapolis, Mack 19-74, J.Wilkins 3-20, Hines 3-14, Williams 2-1, Hoyer 2-0.

PASSING_Miami, Fitzpatrick 21-33-1-169. Indianapolis, Hoyer 18-39-3-204.

RECEIVING_Miami, D.Parker 5-69, Ballage 4-2, Gesicki 3-28, Hurns 2-32, Grant 2-15, Laird 2-15, Walford 1-8, A.Wilson 1-0, Gaskin 1-0. Indianapolis, Ebron 5-56, Hines 4-30, Doyle 3-44, Rogers 2-31, Pascal 2-26, Johnson 1-9, Mack 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Sports News

The Associated Press

