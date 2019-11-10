Dolphins-Colts Stats

|Miami
|3
|7
|0
|6—16
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|6
|6—12
|First Quarter
Mia_FG Sanders 47, 6:44.
Mia_Fitzpatrick 11 run (Sanders kick), 1:52.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 25, 7:50.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 39, :38.
Ind_Doyle 1 pass from Hoyer (kick failed), 11:30.
Mia_FG Sanders 48, 5:45.
Mia_FG Sanders 48, 3:31.
A_60,510.
|Mia
|Ind
|First downs
|13
|19
|Total Net Yards
|229
|300
|Rushes-yards
|26-70
|29-109
|Passing
|159
|191
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|3-38
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-32
|1-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-33-1
|18-39-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-10
|1-13
|Punts
|5-45.4
|4-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|31:28
|28:32
RUSHING_Miami, Ballage 20-43, Fitzpatrick 4-23, Laird 2-4. Indianapolis, Mack 19-74, J.Wilkins 3-20, Hines 3-14, Williams 2-1, Hoyer 2-0.
PASSING_Miami, Fitzpatrick 21-33-1-169. Indianapolis, Hoyer 18-39-3-204.
RECEIVING_Miami, D.Parker 5-69, Ballage 4-2, Gesicki 3-28, Hurns 2-32, Grant 2-15, Laird 2-15, Walford 1-8, A.Wilson 1-0, Gaskin 1-0. Indianapolis, Ebron 5-56, Hines 4-30, Doyle 3-44, Rogers 2-31, Pascal 2-26, Johnson 1-9, Mack 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
