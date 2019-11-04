Listen Live Sports

Dolphins RB Mark Walton suspended for 4 games by NFL

November 4, 2019 5:35 pm
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been suspended without pay for the next four games for violating NFL conduct and substance abuse policies.

Walton was arrested three times last offseason in his hometown of Miami, which prompted the suspension. It begins immediately, and Walton will be eligible to return to the active roster Dec. 2 following the Week 13 game against the Eagles.

Walton was sentenced in August to six months’ probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge. Other charges, including marijuana possession and reckless driving, were dismissed.

In a statement, Miami coach Brian Flores said Walton has done everything asked of him since he signed with the Dolphins in May.

