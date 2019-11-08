Listen Live Sports

Dolphins' Reshad Jones ruled out again vs Colts

November 8, 2019
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones will miss his fourth game in a row Sunday at Indianapolis because of a chest injury.

Jones, the Dolphins’ highest-paid player, has played in only three games this year.

Also ruled out Friday for the Colts game was cornerback Ken Webster because of an ankle injury.

Center Daniel Kilgore, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, is listed as questionable.

