Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dolphins rookie WR Williams out for season with knee injury

November 4, 2019 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Preston Williams’ breakout season with the Miami Dolphins is over.

The undrafted rookie receiver will miss the final eight games with a knee injury suffered in the Dolphins’ first win of the year against the New York Jets, coach Brian Flores said Monday.

“I was devastated for the kid,” Flores said. “He has done an incredible job.”

Flores declined to give details about the injury and said it’s not yet known whether Williams will be ready for training camp next year.

Advertisement

Williams was a pleasant surprise amid Miami’s dismal start this season. He has 32 receptions, which leads the Dolphins and is tied for the most among rookie wide receivers in the NFL. He also leads Miami with 428 yards receiving and caught two touchdown passes Sunday.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Williams’ punt return average of 11.5 yards is the best by any player with at least 10 returns this year.

“He’ll be back,” Flores said. “He can be a very good player in this league.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president