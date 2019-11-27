Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant goes on injured reserve

November 27, 2019 4:38 pm
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver and kick returner Jakeem Grant went on injured reserve Wednesday because of an ankle injury, ending his season.

Grant was hurt in Sunday’s loss at Cleveland, and he also dealt with calf, hamstring and toe issues this year. He spent the final five weeks of the 2018 season on injured reserve due to a calf injury.

Receiver Albert Wilson, who left last week’s loss at Cleveland because of a rib injury, practiced Wednesday on a limited basis. Receiver Allen Hurns was limited with an ankle injury.

Receiver Isaiah Ford was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster and will likely play Sunday against Philadelphia.

While Grant’s productivity slipped this year, he did have a 101-yard kickoff return in Week 11 for his fourth career special teams touchdown return, a Dolphins record.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

