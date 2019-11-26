Listen Live Sports

Domask lifts Southern Illinois past NC Central 64-48

November 26, 2019 11:45 pm
 
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 18 points and five assists and Barret Benson scored a career-high 17 points as Southern Illinois defeated NC Central 64-48 on Tuesday night.

The Salukis led 42-28 at halftime after a first half in which they made their first seven 3-point attempts in building a 25-10 lead. They finished 10 of 13 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Eric McGill had 10 points for Southern Illinois (3-4), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Jibri Blount had 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Eagles (2-5).

Southern Illinois plays Saint Louis on the road on Sunday. NC Central matches up against Wofford on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

