Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Domènec Torrent out as New York City MLS coach

November 8, 2019 12:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer’s New York City team will have its fourth coach in six seasons.

The team said Friday it has reached an agreement for coach Domènec Torrent to depart, a decision that followed a loss to Toronto in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference semifinals.

A former assistant to Pep Guardiola at parent club Manchester City, Torrent succeeded Patrick Vieira in June 2018. Jason Kreis coached NYC in 2015, its initial season.

NYC vice chairman Marty Edelman says in a statement the team spoke with Torrent and “we’ve decided that this is the right moment for both parties to focus on new opportunities.”

Advertisement

Assistant coaches Albert Puig and Jordi Gris also are leaving along with director of Performance Francesc Cos, and head of performance Ismael Camenforte.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer (backslash)and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'