Doncic triple-double powers Mavericks over Cavaliers 131-111

CLEVELAND (AP) — Luka Doncic posted his second straight triple-double — and third of the season — with 29 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high tying 15 assists, powering the Dallas Mavericks to a 131-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

Kristaps Porzingis added 18 points and nine rebounds and Boban Marjanovic had 12 points and eight boards off the bench for the Mavericks, who are 3-0 on the road for the first time since their championship season of 2010-2011.

The reigning Rookie of the Year completed his triple-double with 3:44 left in the third quarter on an assist to Marjanovic. The 6-foot-7 Slovenian had 11 points, four boards and five assists during the period as Dallas built an 86-76 advantage.

Two nights earlier, Doncic collected 31 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists in a 119-110 overtime loss to the Lakers. His 11 career triple-doubles before the age of 21 are an NBA record, four more than Magic Johnson’s previous mark.

Kevin Love had a season-high 29 points and eight rebounds and Jordan Clarkson scored 17 points for the Cavaliers, who lost for the first time in three home games under coach John Beilein. Cleveland seized a 23-15 lead as Love scored 13 points in the first seven minutes.

Doncic sank his first five shots, including three 3-pointers, and delivered a highlight-worthy, behind-the-back pass while driving down the lane to Porzingis for a trey. He had 16 points, eight boards and seven assists as Dallas carried a 58-53 lead into halftime.

Neither team attempted a free throw in the first half until Cleveland center Tristan Thompson went to the line with 38 seconds left in the second quarter. Seth Curry subsequently shot a pair on the Mavericks’ final possession.

Thompson had 11 points and 12 rebounds, reaching double figures in the latter for the sixth game in a row to start the season.

Jalen Brunson scored 14 points and Curry had 13 as Dallas had seven players score 10 or more points.

STILL SALTY

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle wasn’t placated by the NBA’s official report stating that Lakers C Dwight Howard should have been called for an offensive foul against Mavericks G Seth Curry before Danny Green buried a 3-pointer to force OT Friday. “Hopefully (next time), the officials call an obvious foul on the other team at the end,” he said sternly. “We were one whistle away from a huge win.”

FAN CLUB

At 66, Beilein of the Cavaliers is the oldest, non-interim, first-time coach in NBA history. Carlisle is delighted to have him in the league after 41 seasons at the college level. “He’s a brilliant coach and I’ve been a fan of his for over a decade,” Carlisle said. “He doesn’t need any advice from me. He’s a very experienced coach and is highly, highly qualified to be in this league.”

TIP-INS

Mavericks: C Maxi Kleber (right knee bruise) was inactive, but Carlisle said his injury was “not serious” and expects the third-year pro to return to practice Tuesday. . Curry played in one game with Cleveland as a rookie on March 22, 2014. . Assistant coach Jenny Boucek was a member of the Cleveland Rockers of the WNBA.

Cavaliers: G Matthew Dellavedova (personal reasons) was unavailable for the second straight game. G Brandon Knight, who did not appear in Cleveland’s first four contests, had 10 points while filling in for him as the backup point guard. .. Love had a streak of five straight double-doubles to open the season snapped.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Orlando on Wednesday. Dallas has won seven straight over the Magic at American Airlines Center.

Cavaliers: Host Boston on Tuesday. The Celtics swept their four-game season series with Cleveland in 2018-2019.

