Douglas leads Charleston Southern past Hampton, 27-20 in OT

November 9, 2019 10:49 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Darius Douglas accounted for three touchdowns, including 24-yard scoring pass to Garris Schwarting in overtime, and Charleston Southern beat Hampton 27-20 on Saturday night.

Douglas finished 10-of-21 passing for 174 yards and added 13 carries for 45 yards and two TDs. Demetrius Jones had three receptions for 117 yards for Charleston Southern (4-6, 2-2 Big South).

The Buccaneers got the ball to start overtime and, on third-and-9, Douglas hit Schwarting to give Charleston Southern a 27-20 lead. Shaundre Mims had two of his four sacks after regulation, dropping Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois for a 5-yard loss on first down and then, on fourth-and-15, his strip-sack was recovered by Anton Williams to seal it.

Francois was 26-of-47 passing for 298 and three touchdown passes — all to Jadakis Bonds — with three interceptions for Hampton (5-5, 1-3). Bonds finished with 10 receptions for 91 yards.

The Pirates scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives but didn’t score again until Bonds caught a 3-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter.

