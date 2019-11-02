Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Draisaitl scores again, gives Oilers OT win over Penguins

November 2, 2019 6:27 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Draisaitl had Alex Galchenyuk on his back when he flipped a rolling puck past Matt Murray on a breakaway 2:37 into overtime for his NHL-best 13th goal of the season. Draisaitl had 12 goals and 25 points in October and has seven goals and 10 points during a five-game point streak.

Colby Cave also scored for Edmonton, which has three wins in its last seven games after starting 7-1. Mike Smith stopped 51 shots for the Oilers.

Brian Dumoulin scored a short-handed goal for Pittsburgh, which has lost four of its last six. Murray made 27 saves.

RANGERS 2, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves to lead the New York past Nashville.

Filip Chytil and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers, who have won three of four.

Viktor Arvidsson had the lone goal for Nashville, which has lost two straight.

Chytil scored the game’s first goal. He has scored in consecutive games since being recalled from Hartford of the AHL Oct. 28.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

