The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Drew carries Nevada over Loyola Marymount 72-67

November 10, 2019 12:44 am
 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Lindsey Drew had 24 points as Nevada narrowly beat Loyola Marymount 72-67 on Saturday night.

Jazz Johnson added 20 points for the Wolf Pack (1-1). Johncarlos Reyes had 10 points and Robby Robinson added nine rebounds.

Eli Scott scored 18 points for the Lions (1-1). Ivan Alipiev added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Nevada takes on Texas-Arlington at home on Tuesday. Loyola Marymount takes on Colorado State at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

