Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Drexel battles Rosemont College

November 23, 2019 12:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Rosemont College vs. Drexel (3-3)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Drexel Dragons will be taking on the Ravens of Division III Rosemont College. Drexel is coming off an 86-74 win at home over Bryant in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: James Butler has averaged 14.8 points and 12.2 rebounds this year for Drexel. Zach Walton is also a key contributor, with 14 points per game.JUMPING FOR JAMES: In six appearances this season, Drexel’s James Butler has shot 60 percent.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel went 5-7 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Dragons offense scored 76.3 points per matchup in those 12 contests.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas