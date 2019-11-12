Drexel takes on Rutgers

Drexel (2-1) vs. Rutgers (2-0)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel and Rutgers both look to put winning streaks together . Each program earned a home victory on Sunday. Rutgers earned an 86-39 win over Niagara, while Drexel got an 86-83 win in overtime over Abilene Christian.

FAB FRESHMEN: Rutgers has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr., Montez Mathis and Myles Johnson have combined to account for 52 percent of all Scarlet Knights points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Camren Wynter has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 11 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel is ranked second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Dragons have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.

