Ducks-Capitals Sum

Anaheim 0 0 2—2 Washington 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Washington, Panik 1 (Eller, Boyd), 0:50.

Second Period_2, Washington, Ovechkin 15 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 6:39 (pp). 3, Washington, Stephenson 3 (Hathaway), 19:26.

Third Period_4, Washington, Vrana 10, 5:44. 5, Anaheim, Steel 1 (Shore, Del Zotto), 13:31 (pp). 6, Anaheim, Deslauriers 1 (Getzlaf, Rakell), 18:11. 7, Washington, Wilson 9 (Backstrom, Carlson), 18:49.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 7-12-15_34. Washington 12-12-7_31.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 4; Washington 1 of 1.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 7-10-0 (30 shots-26 saves). Washington, Holtby 11-1-3 (34-32).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:34.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kory Nagy.

