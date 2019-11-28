Ducks-Coyotes Sum

Anaheim 1 1 1 0—3 Arizona 2 0 1 0—4 Arizona won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Arizona, Dvorak 7 (Ekman-Larsson, Keller), 3:02 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Guhle 1 (Getzlaf, Rakell), 6:22. 3, Arizona, Dvorak 8 (Hinostroza, Demers), 18:22.

Second Period_4, Anaheim, Steel 2 (Ritchie, Fowler), 11:42.

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Terry 3 (Fowler, Gudbranson), 10:00. 6, Arizona, Goligoski 2 (Fischer), 10:38.

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Anaheim 1 (Terry NG, Steel NG, Kase G, Getzlaf NG), Arizona 2 (Schmaltz NG, Garland G, Kessel NG, Dvorak G).

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 11-14-9_34. Arizona 8-12-6-2_28.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Arizona 1 of 2.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 8-10-2 (28 shots-25 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 10-6-1 (34-31).

A_14,741 (17,125). T_2:37.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Ryan Gibbons.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.