Ducks-Lightning Sum

Anaheim 1 1 0—2 Tampa Bay 1 3 2—6

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 6 (Rutta, Conacher), 16:08. 2, Anaheim, Grant 6, 18:00 (sh).

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 7 (Killorn, Cirelli), 5:28. 4, Anaheim, Rakell 8 (Fowler, Getzlaf), 7:57. 5, Tampa Bay, Point 7 (Hedman, Vasilevskiy), 12:39 (pp). 6, Tampa Bay, Maroon 5 (Paquette, Sergachev), 14:25.

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 5 (Kucherov, Hedman), 6:20 (pp). 8, Tampa Bay, Palat 7 (Gourde, Shattenkirk), 17:27 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 13-15-10_38. Tampa Bay 8-5-14_27.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Tampa Bay 3 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 3-1-2 (27 shots-21 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 8-6-0 (38-36).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:33.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Derek Nansen.

