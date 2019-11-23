Listen Live Sports

Ducks-Lightning Sums

November 23, 2019 10:18 pm
 
Anaheim 1 1 0—2
Tampa Bay 1 3 2—6

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 6 (Rutta, Conacher), 16:08. 2, Anaheim, Grant 6, 18:00 (sh). Penalties_Conacher, TB, (tripping), 1:42; Gudbranson, ANA, (tripping), 17:12.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 7 (Killorn, Cirelli), 5:28. 4, Anaheim, Rakell 8 (Fowler, Getzlaf), 7:57. 5, Tampa Bay, Point 7 (Hedman, Vasilevskiy), 12:39 (pp). 6, Tampa Bay, Maroon 5 (Paquette, Sergachev), 14:25. Penalties_Rutta, TB, (hooking), 5:54; Lindholm, ANA, (hooking), 12:22.

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 5 (Hedman, Kucherov), 6:20 (pp). 8, Tampa Bay, Palat 7 (Shattenkirk, Gourde), 17:27 (pp). Penalties_Maroon, TB, (high sticking), 4:14; Terry, ANA, (slashing), 5:38; Cernak, TB, (roughing), 15:29; Holzer, ANA, (cross checking), 15:29; Cirelli, TB, (cross checking), 15:29; Ritchie, ANA, (cross checking), 15:29; Ritchie, ANA, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:29; Ritchie, ANA, (roughing), 15:29; Grant, ANA, (roughing), 20:00; Maroon, TB, (roughing), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 13-15-10_38. Tampa Bay 8-5-14_27.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Tampa Bay 3 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 3-1-2 (27 shots-21 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 8-6-0 (38-36).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:33.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Derek Nansen.

