Duke G Stanley to miss at least 1 month with leg injury

November 29, 2019 10:01 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is expected to miss at least a month after suffering what coach Mike Krzyzewski called a muscular injury in his left leg during a victory over Winthrop on Friday night.

Krzyzewski said Stanley will have an MRI on Saturday but “he’s going to be out for a while,” adding he hopes the guard can return in late December. He says team doctors have told him that “right now, it’s not the knee.”

Stanley was hurt a little over a minute into the second half while going up for an open layup in transition, crumpling to the floor as the ball went off the rim.

He remained down for a moment before attempting to play through the injury, only to pull up near midcourt while clutching his leg. He was helped off the court and into the locker room.

Stanley, whose average of 14.1 points ranks third on the team, reached double figures in six of his first seven games for the top-ranked Blue Devils, who were trying to bounce back from a stunning loss to Stephen F. Austin.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

