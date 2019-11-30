Duke, Ohio State headline 2020 Battle 4 Atlantis field

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Duke and Ohio State headline the 2020 field for the Battle 4 Atlantis men’s college basketball tournament.

The eight-team field was announced Friday on the final day of this year’s Thanksgiving-week event at the Atlantis resort. The Blue Devils won the second Atlantis tournament in 2012.

The field also includes Creighton, Memphis, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State.

___

