Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dungee, Thomas send No. 23 Arkansas past McNeese 101-58

November 11, 2019 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 19 points and Taylah Thomas scored 11 with 11 rebounds and No. 23 Arkansas drubbed McNeese 101-58 on Monday night.

Dungee’s three-point play with 4:15 left in the first quarter made it 17-6. The Razorbacks went on to a 27-15 lead to end the quarter. Arkansas extended the lead to 49-27 at intermission.

Makayla Daniels and Erynn Barnum each scored 11 for the Razorbacks (2-0). Arkansas finished 39-of-69 shooting (56.5 to overcome a 19-of-31 shooting effort from the foul line. The Razorbacks controlled the glass and outrebounded McNeese 54-42. Arkansas scored 23 points off 15 Cowgirls turnovers.

Callie Maddox led McNeese (1-2) with 15 points. The Cowgirls shot just 28% (23 of 82) including 4 of 28 from beyond the 3-point arc. McNeese committed 30 personal fouls.

Advertisement

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends