Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dustin Johnson withdraws from Bahamas event

November 30, 2019 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge next week in the Bahamas so he can be better prepared for the Presidents Cup.

Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Sept. 5 to repair cartilage damage. He has not played since Aug. 25 at the Tour Championship.

Johnson says his recovery from the routine surgery is complete. He says another week of therapy and practice was needed to be ready for the Presidents Cup, which starts Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

Johnson says he has told Woods, the tournament host next week and the playing captain in Australia. He says Woods supports his decision.

Advertisement

Chez Reavie was the next available player to replace Johnson in the 18-man field.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president