Dziagwa’s 7 3s lead Cowboys to 73-54 win over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Thomas Dziagwa had 21 points, all off 3-pointers, as Oklahoma State took control in the second half to beat College of Charleston 73-54 on Wednesday night.

The Cowboys (3-0) used a 15-0 run right after halftime to open a double-digit lead that the Cougars (2-1) could not dent.

Dziagwa, a senior from Florida, tied his career best on made threes, matching the seven he had in a loss to Texas last February. This time, Dziagwa’s outside touch lifted the Cowboys to their second 3-0 start in three seasons under coach Mike Boynton.

Oklahoma State struggled with its outside shooting much of the first half, missing five of its first seven shots and went scoreless for nearly four minutes as the Cougars built a nine-point lead.

But once Dziagwa found his range, the Cowboys began to pull away. He had three 3-pointers during a 13-4 run to close the first half and tie the game at 30.

After the Cougars opened a 36-32 lead on Brevin Galloway’s three with 18:02 left, Dziagwa and Oklahoma State got hot again. Dziagwa hit two straight threes to start the run and give the Cowboys the lead for good.

Lindy Waters III scored 16 points for Oklahoma State while Cameron McGriff had a game-high 10 rebounds.

Jaylen McManus led the Cougars with 18 points. Grant Riller, who came in averaging 24 points, added 16.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys deep, experienced roster wore down College of Charleston. Oklahoma State consistently made the extra pass and had a season high 20 assists. Unselfishness like that will give them a chance in the Big 12 Conference this year if the Cowboys continue to progress.

College of Charleston: The Cougars have had Power Five takedowns in the past, most notably defeating North Carolina in 2010 and LSU with Ben Simmons in 2015. But they’ll always have trouble when their outside touch is off. Riller was 0-of-4 on 3s and the team was just 5 of 27 from behind the arc overall.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State returns home to face Yale on Sunday.

College of Charleston starts a run of five games away from home at Marshall on Tuesday night.

