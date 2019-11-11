E. Michigan faces Goshen

Goshen vs. Eastern Michigan (1-0)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to battle the Maple Leafs of NAIA member Goshen. Eastern Michigan is coming off a 93-51 home win against Siena Heights in its most recent game.

PREVIOUSLY: Eastern Michigan put up 97 and came away with a 23-point win over Goshen when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan went 3-7 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Eagles put up 65.4 points per matchup across those 10 contests.

