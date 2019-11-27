Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Eaddy, Caruso lift Santa Clara past Denver 81-64

November 27, 2019 7:35 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tahj Eaddy had 19 points and Guglielmo Caruso added 18 as Santa Clara topped Denver 81-64 on Wednesday in the Cable Car Classic opener.

Santa Clara opened the game on a 16-2 run and, after Denver closed within 35-31 at the break, scored 45 points in the second half.

Keshawn Justice chipped in 16, and Josip Vrankic had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Santa Clara (6-1), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Caruso also had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Jase Townsend had 15 points for the Pioneers (2-4). Robert Jones added 14 points and Ade Murkey had eight rebounds.

Santa Clara plays Southeast Missouri at home on Friday. Denver takes on Cal State Fullerton on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

