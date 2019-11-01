Eaddy leads undefeated Princeton over Cornell 21-7

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Collin Eaddy ran 21 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns and Princeton stayed undefeated with a 21-7 win over Cornell on Friday night.

Ryan Quigley added 16 carries for 79 yards for the Tigers (7-0, 4-0 Ivy League). Kevin Davidson completed 20 of 29 passes for 186 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Eaddy opened the scoring with a 3-yard run in the second quarter. Davidson threw a 4-yard TD pass to Andrew Griffin with 22 seconds left in the half for a 14-0 lead.

The Big Red (2-5, 1-3) cut the deficit to 14-7 on Richie Kenney’s 1-yard run in the middle of the third quarter.

Eaddy capped an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive on the next possession with a 4-yard run , his league-leading ninth TD run of the season.

Kenney was 17 of 30 for 195 yards and two interceptions for Cornell.

If Dartmouth beats Harvard on Saturday, Princeton and the Big Green will face off as undefeated teams on Nov. 9.

