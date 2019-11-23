Listen Live Sports

Eaddy scores 2 TDs, Princeton gets 28-7 win over Penn

November 23, 2019 4:50 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Eaddy rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns as Princeton walked over Pennsylvania 28-7 on Saturday to close out the season with a victory and finish third in the Ivy League.

Ryan Quigley rushed for 92 yards and another score for the Tigers.

Princeton (8-2, 5-2) had won seven straight games before falling to Dartmouth and Yale prior to the Penn victory. Dartmouth (9-1, 6-1) which slipped past Brown 29-23 on Saturday, finished with a share of the Ivy League title as Yale (9-1, 6-1) rallied late to take Harvard 50-43 in overtime.

The Quakers got on the board first when Nick Robinson threw to Rory Starkey Jr. from the 7 with 6:56 left in the first quarter. Eaddy answered when he broke into the end zone from the 3 late in that quarter. Tavish Rice booted a 28-yard field goal late in the second to put the Tigers out front. He had a 23-yarder in the third. Quigley capped the scoring with a 2-yard run with 6:22 remaining in the game.

Robinson threw for 354 yards with Kolton Huber hauling in five passes for 98 yards for Penn (5-5, 3-4) which had won three straight before falling to the Tigers.

