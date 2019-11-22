Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eagles won’t have Lane Johnson against Seahawks

November 22, 2019 6:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles won’t have two-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and could be without other key players on offense.

Johnson is out with a concussion and wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor and running back Jordan Howard are questionable.

Jeffery missed last week’s 17-10 loss to the Patriots because of an ankle injury and Howard also didn’t play because of a shoulder injury. Agholor injured his knee while failing to catch a potential game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Since 2016, the Eagles (5-5) are 3-8 without Johnson. Rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard will make his first career start at right tackle in his spot. Dillard filled in at left tackle during Jason Peters’ absence.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas