Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eastern Michigan beats NIU 45-17 to gain bowl eligibility

November 19, 2019 11:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Mike Glass threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Eastern Michigan rolled past Northern Illinois 45-17 on Tuesday night.

The Eagles (6-5, 3-4) snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Huskies (4-7, 3-4) dating to 2007 and ended NIU’s title hopes in the Mid-American Conference West Division with one league game remaining. Eastern Michigan also became bowl-eligible for the second straight season, a program first.

Shaq Vann rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for Eastern Michigan and Arthur Jackson caught two TD passes. Glass was 20-of-24 passing for 235 yards.

The Eagles led 14-7 at halftime before scoring 24 points in the third quarter for a 38-10 bulge.

Advertisement

Huskies quarterback Marcus Childers was intercepted three times and lost a fumble. Tre Harbison rushed for 112 yards on 30 carries for NIU.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

The three previous games between these programs went to overtime.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address