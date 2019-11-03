ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Brown
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Harvard
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|RPI
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Union
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|2
|8
|0
|Yale
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|1
|1
|0
|Clarkson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|1
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0
|2
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|St. Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Friday’s Games
Colgate 3, Providence 3, OT
Union 3, Canisius 0
Yale 3, Brown 2
Cornell 3, Michigan St. 2
Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 3, OT
Harvard 7, Dartmouth 3
Princeton 5, St. Cloud St. 3
Arizona St. 5, Quinnipiac 3
Canisius 4, Union 0
Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 2, OT
Brown 5, Yale 1
New Hampshire 5, Dartmouth 4, OT
Cornell 6, Michigan St. 2
Princeton 5, St. Cloud St. 5, OT
Arizona St. 4, Quinnipiac 1
Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Yale at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Brown at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at RPI, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Union, 7 p.m.
Brown at Colgate, 4 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Yale at Cornell, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Union, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at RPI, 7 p.m.
