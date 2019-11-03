Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

November 3, 2019 2:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Brown 1 0 0 2 7 4 1 1 0
Harvard 1 1 0 2 7 3 1 0 0
RPI 1 1 0 2 4 4 3 3 0
Union 1 1 0 2 4 4 2 8 0
Yale 1 1 0 2 4 7 1 1 0
Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 2 1
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 3
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Dartmouth 0 1 0 0 3 7 0 2 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 3 0
St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 1
Friday’s Games

Colgate 3, Providence 3, OT

Union 3, Canisius 0

Yale 3, Brown 2

Cornell 3, Michigan St. 2

Advertisement

Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 3, OT

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Harvard 7, Dartmouth 3

Princeton 5, St. Cloud St. 3

Arizona St. 5, Quinnipiac 3

Saturday’s Games

Canisius 4, Union 0

Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 2, OT

Brown 5, Yale 1

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

New Hampshire 5, Dartmouth 4, OT

Cornell 6, Michigan St. 2

Princeton 5, St. Cloud St. 5, OT

Arizona St. 4, Quinnipiac 1

Friday, Nov. 8

Princeton at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Yale at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Brown at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at RPI, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Union, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Brown at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Union, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at RPI, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb