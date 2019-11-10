ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Harvard
|3
|0
|0
|6
|17
|5
|3
|0
|0
|Brown
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|9
|2
|2
|0
|Clarkson
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|2
|7
|2
|1
|Cornell
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|4
|0
|0
|RPI
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|8
|4
|4
|0
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|10
|1
|2
|1
|Colgate
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|2
|5
|3
|St. Lawrence
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|8
|3
|6
|1
|Union
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|12
|2
|10
|0
|Yale
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|15
|1
|3
|0
|Quinnipiac
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|9
|4
|4
|1
|Princeton
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Friday’s Games
Harvard 3, Princeton 0
Colgate 2, Yale 1
Cornell 4, Brown 1
Quinnipiac 2, Dartmouth 2
RPI 6, St. Lawrence 2
Clarkson 5, Union 1
Brown 4, Colgate 1
Dartmouth 3, Princeton 1
Harvard 7, Quinnipiac 2
Cornell 6, Yale 2
St. Lawrence 3, Union 2, OT
Clarkson 2, RPI 1
Colgate at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.
Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
RPI at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.
Cornell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.
RPI at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
