The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECAC Glance

November 12, 2019 2:38 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Harvard 3 0 0 6 17 5 3 0 0
Brown 2 2 0 4 12 9 2 2 0
Clarkson 2 0 0 4 7 2 7 2 1
Cornell 2 0 0 4 10 3 4 0 0
RPI 2 2 0 4 11 8 4 4 0
Dartmouth 1 1 1 3 8 10 1 2 1
Colgate 1 1 0 2 3 5 2 5 3
St. Lawrence 1 1 0 2 5 8 3 6 1
Union 1 3 0 2 7 12 2 10 0
Yale 1 3 0 2 7 15 1 3 0
Quinnipiac 0 1 1 1 4 9 4 4 1
Princeton 0 2 0 0 1 6 1 2 1
Friday’s Games

Colgate at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

RPI at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.

Cornell at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.

RPI at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Harvard at RPI, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.

RPI at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

