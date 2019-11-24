ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Cornell 6 0 0 12 27 8 8 0 0 Harvard 6 0 0 12 33 10 6 0 0 Clarkson 5 1 0 10 20 9 10 3 1 Dartmouth 3 1 1 7 16 14 3 2 1 Colgate 3 2 1 7 13 14 4 6 4 Brown 3 5 0 6 18 21 3 5 0 Quinnipiac 2 3 1 5 11 16 6 6 1 RPI 2 4 1 5 17 19 5 6 1 Union 2 4 0 4 10 15 3 11 0 Yale 2 6 0 4 18 32 2 6 0 St. Lawrence 1 5 0 2 12 27 3 10 1 Princeton 0 4 2 2 7 17 1 4 3 Friday’s Games

Clarkson 2, Brown 1, OT

Cornell 2, Quinnipiac 1

Harvard 6, RPI 3

Yale 6, St. Lawrence 3

Princeton 2, Colgate 2

Saturday’s Games

Cornell 5, Princeton 1

Clarkson 4, Yale 1

Brown 3, St. Lawrence 2

RPI 3, Canisius 2

Colgate 3, Quinnipiac 1

Tuesday’s Games

Yale at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Brown at Bentley, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Princeton vs. Colgate at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Harvard, 4:30 p.m.

RPI at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

UMass at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at St. Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Colgate vs. New Hampshire or Northeastern at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Princeton vs. New Hampshire or Northeastern at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Brown at Providence, 7 p.m.

Maine at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at UMass, 7 p.m.

RPI at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Cornell vs. Boston U. at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.

