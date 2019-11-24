ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|6
|0
|0
|12
|27
|8
|8
|0
|0
|Harvard
|6
|0
|0
|12
|33
|10
|6
|0
|0
|Clarkson
|5
|1
|0
|10
|20
|9
|10
|3
|1
|Dartmouth
|3
|1
|1
|7
|16
|14
|3
|2
|1
|Colgate
|3
|2
|1
|7
|13
|14
|4
|6
|4
|Brown
|3
|5
|0
|6
|18
|21
|3
|5
|0
|Quinnipiac
|2
|3
|1
|5
|11
|16
|6
|6
|1
|RPI
|2
|4
|1
|5
|17
|19
|5
|6
|1
|Union
|2
|4
|0
|4
|10
|15
|3
|11
|0
|Yale
|2
|6
|0
|4
|18
|32
|2
|6
|0
|St. Lawrence
|1
|5
|0
|2
|12
|27
|3
|10
|1
|Princeton
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|17
|1
|4
|3
|Friday’s Games
Clarkson 2, Brown 1, OT
Cornell 2, Quinnipiac 1
Harvard 6, RPI 3
Yale 6, St. Lawrence 3
Princeton 2, Colgate 2
Cornell 5, Princeton 1
Clarkson 4, Yale 1
Brown 3, St. Lawrence 2
RPI 3, Canisius 2
Colgate 3, Quinnipiac 1
Yale at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Brown at Bentley, 7 p.m.
Princeton vs. Colgate at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Harvard, 4:30 p.m.
RPI at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
UMass at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at St. Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.
Colgate vs. New Hampshire or Northeastern at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Princeton vs. New Hampshire or Northeastern at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Brown at Providence, 7 p.m.
Maine at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at UMass, 7 p.m.
RPI at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Cornell vs. Boston U. at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.
