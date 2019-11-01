|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|41
|34
|Adirondack
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|20
|19
|Reading
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|27
|32
|Brampton
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|27
|21
|Worcester
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|18
|23
|Maine
|7
|2
|4
|0
|1
|5
|22
|28
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|22
|15
|Greenville
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|32
|32
|Florida
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|20
|17
|Atlanta
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|24
|24
|Orlando
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|17
|17
|Norfolk
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|19
|26
|Jacksonville
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|16
|29
|Western Conference Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|21
|17
|Wheeling
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|22
|Fort Wayne
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|28
|25
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|15
|14
|Kalamazoo
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|19
|19
|Indy
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|22
|17
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|7
|5
|0
|2
|0
|12
|21
|15
|Rapid City
|8
|5
|1
|2
|0
|12
|29
|20
|Allen
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|25
|27
|Tulsa
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|34
|41
|Wichita
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|23
|28
|Utah
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|30
|24
|Kansas City
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|21
|29
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 5, Newfoundland 4
Tulsa 3, Greenville 2
Newfoundland 5, Worcester 2
Allen 3, Rapid City 2, OT
Florida at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita 7, Kansas City 3
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Florida at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
