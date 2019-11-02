|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|11
|22
|19
|Reading
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|34
|Newfoundland
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|43
|37
|Brampton
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|31
|22
|Maine
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|25
|30
|Worcester
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|18
|25
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|22
|15
|Greenville
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|37
|35
|Florida
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|26
|24
|Atlanta
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|24
|24
|Orlando
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|17
|17
|Norfolk
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|21
|29
|Jacksonville
|7
|1
|4
|2
|0
|4
|19
|34
|Western Conference Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|37
|30
|Kalamazoo
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|26
|21
|Toledo
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|24
|21
|Wheeling
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|24
|29
|Cincinnati
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|16
|18
|Indy
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|25
|22
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|29
|30
|Idaho
|8
|5
|1
|2
|0
|12
|25
|20
|Rapid City
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|32
|24
|Tulsa
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|34
|41
|Utah
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|35
|28
|Wichita
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|23
|28
|Kansas City
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|21
|29
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 5, Worcester 2
Allen 3, Rapid City 2, OT
Fort Wayne 4, Florida 2
Wichita 7, Kansas City 3
Utah 5, Idaho 4
Maine 3, Newfoundland 2
Reading 3, Norfolk 2
Kalamazoo 7, Wheeling 2
Greenville 5, Jacksonville 3
Adirondack 2, Worcester 0
Brampton 4, Cincinnati 1
Florida 4, Toledo 3, OT
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 3
Allen 4, Rapid City 3
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.