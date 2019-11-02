Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 2, 2019 11:29 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 8 5 2 0 1 11 22 19
Reading 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 34
Newfoundland 10 5 5 0 0 10 43 37
Brampton 8 5 3 0 0 10 31 22
Maine 8 3 4 0 1 7 25 30
Worcester 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 25
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 15
Greenville 9 5 4 0 0 10 37 35
Florida 8 5 3 0 0 10 26 24
Atlanta 6 3 3 0 0 6 24 24
Orlando 6 2 3 0 1 5 17 17
Norfolk 9 2 6 1 0 5 21 29
Jacksonville 7 1 4 2 0 4 19 34
Western Conference Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 8 5 2 1 0 11 37 30
Kalamazoo 6 4 1 1 0 9 26 21
Toledo 6 4 1 1 0 9 24 21
Wheeling 7 4 3 0 0 8 24 29
Cincinnati 6 3 2 1 0 7 16 18
Indy 7 3 4 0 0 6 25 22
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 8 6 2 0 0 12 29 30
Idaho 8 5 1 2 0 12 25 20
Rapid City 9 5 2 2 0 12 32 24
Tulsa 11 4 6 1 0 9 34 41
Wichita 8 3 2 3 0 9 25 31
Utah 8 3 3 1 1 8 35 28
Kansas City 8 3 5 0 0 6 24 31

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Worcester 2

Allen 3, Rapid City 2, OT

Fort Wayne 4, Florida 2

Wichita 7, Kansas City 3

Utah 5, Idaho 4

Saturday’s Games

Maine 3, Newfoundland 2

Reading 3, Norfolk 2

Kalamazoo 7, Wheeling 2

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 3

Adirondack 2, Worcester 0

Brampton 4, Cincinnati 1

Florida 4, Toledo 3, OT

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 3

Allen 4, Rapid City 3

Kansas City 3, Wichita 2, OT

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

