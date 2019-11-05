Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 5, 2019 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 10 6 3 1 0 13 31 34
Adirondack 9 5 3 0 1 11 22 20
Newfoundland 10 5 5 0 0 10 43 37
Brampton 9 5 4 0 0 10 33 25
Maine 8 3 4 0 1 7 25 30
Worcester 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 25
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 7 6 1 0 0 12 30 17
Greenville 10 5 5 0 0 10 43 42
Florida 8 5 3 0 0 10 26 24
Atlanta 7 4 3 0 0 8 31 30
Orlando 7 2 4 0 1 5 19 25
Norfolk 9 2 6 1 0 5 21 29
Jacksonville 7 1 4 2 0 4 19 34
Western Conference Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 7 5 1 1 0 11 27 22
Fort Wayne 9 5 3 1 0 11 38 33
Kalamazoo 6 4 1 1 0 9 26 21
Cincinnati 7 4 2 1 0 9 19 20
Wheeling 7 4 3 0 0 8 24 29
Indy 7 3 4 0 0 6 25 22
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 10 7 1 2 0 16 29 22
Allen 8 6 2 0 0 12 29 30
Rapid City 10 5 3 2 0 12 34 28
Tulsa 12 5 6 1 0 11 38 43
Wichita 9 4 2 3 0 11 28 33
Utah 10 3 4 2 1 9 37 32
Kansas City 9 3 6 0 0 6 26 34

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wheeling at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Norfolk at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

