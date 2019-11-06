|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|31
|34
|Adirondack
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|22
|20
|Newfoundland
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|43
|37
|Brampton
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|33
|25
|Maine
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|25
|30
|Worcester
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|18
|25
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|30
|17
|Greenville
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|43
|42
|Florida
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|26
|24
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|31
|30
|Orlando
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|21
|26
|Norfolk
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|21
|29
|Jacksonville
|8
|1
|5
|2
|0
|4
|20
|36
|Western Conference Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|13
|32
|26
|Fort Wayne
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|38
|33
|Kalamazoo
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|26
|21
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|19
|20
|Wheeling
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|28
|34
|Indy
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|25
|22
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|10
|7
|1
|2
|0
|16
|29
|22
|Allen
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|32
|31
|Rapid City
|10
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|34
|28
|Tulsa
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|39
|46
|Wichita
|9
|4
|2
|3
|0
|11
|28
|33
|Utah
|10
|3
|4
|2
|1
|9
|37
|32
|Kansas City
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|26
|34
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Orlando 2, Jacksonville 1
Allen 3, Tulsa 1
Toledo 5, Wheeling 4, OT
Norfolk at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Atlanta at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Brampton at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
