Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

November 6, 2019 11:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 10 6 3 1 0 13 31 34
Adirondack 9 5 3 0 1 11 22 20
Newfoundland 10 5 5 0 0 10 43 37
Brampton 9 5 4 0 0 10 33 25
Maine 8 3 4 0 1 7 25 30
Worcester 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 25
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 7 6 1 0 0 12 30 17
Florida 9 6 3 0 0 12 29 26
Greenville 10 5 5 0 0 10 43 42
Atlanta 7 4 3 0 0 8 31 30
Orlando 9 3 5 0 1 7 23 29
Norfolk 10 2 7 1 0 5 23 35
Jacksonville 8 1 5 2 0 4 20 36
Western Conference Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 8 6 1 1 0 13 32 26
Fort Wayne 10 5 4 1 0 11 42 38
Cincinnati 8 5 2 1 0 11 24 24
Kalamazoo 6 4 1 1 0 9 26 21
Wheeling 8 4 3 1 0 9 28 34
Indy 7 3 4 0 0 6 25 22
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 11 7 2 2 0 16 30 27
Allen 9 7 2 0 0 14 32 31
Rapid City 11 6 3 2 0 14 39 29
Wichita 10 5 2 3 0 13 34 35
Tulsa 13 5 7 1 0 11 39 46
Utah 10 3 4 2 1 9 37 32
Kansas City 9 3 6 0 0 6 26 34

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando 2, Jacksonville 1

Allen 3, Tulsa 1

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo 5, Wheeling 4, OT

Advertisement

Wichita 6, Norfolk 2

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 4

Rapid City 5, Idaho 1

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Brampton at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit