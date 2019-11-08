Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

November 8, 2019 10:03 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 10 6 3 1 0 13 31 34
Adirondack 9 5 3 0 1 11 22 20
Newfoundland 10 5 5 0 0 10 43 37
Brampton 9 5 4 0 0 10 33 25
Maine 8 3 4 0 1 7 25 30
Worcester 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 25
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 7 6 1 0 0 12 30 17
Florida 9 6 3 0 0 12 29 26
Greenville 10 5 5 0 0 10 43 42
Atlanta 7 4 3 0 0 8 31 30
Orlando 9 3 5 0 1 7 23 29
Norfolk 10 2 7 1 0 5 23 35
Jacksonville 8 1 5 2 0 4 20 36
Western Conference Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 8 6 1 1 0 13 32 26
Fort Wayne 10 5 4 1 0 11 42 38
Cincinnati 8 5 2 1 0 11 24 24
Kalamazoo 6 4 1 1 0 9 26 21
Wheeling 8 4 3 1 0 9 28 34
Indy 7 3 4 0 0 6 25 22
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 11 7 2 2 0 16 30 27
Allen 9 7 2 0 0 14 32 31
Rapid City 11 6 3 2 0 14 39 29
Wichita 10 5 2 3 0 13 34 35
Tulsa 13 5 7 1 0 11 39 46
Utah 10 3 4 2 1 9 37 32
Kansas City 9 3 6 0 0 6 26 34

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Brampton at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'