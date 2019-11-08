All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 10 6 3 1 0 13 31 34 Newfoundland 11 6 5 0 0 12 48 40 Adirondack 9 5 3 0 1 11 22 20 Brampton 9 5 4 0 0 10 33 25 Maine 8 3 4 0 1 7 25 30 Worcester 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 25 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 7 6 1 0 0 12 30 17 Florida 9 6 3 0 0 12 29 26 Greenville 10 5 5 0 0 10 43 42 Atlanta 8 4 4 0 0 8 34 35 Orlando 9 3 5 0 1 7 23 29 Norfolk 10 2 7 1 0 5 23 35 Jacksonville 8 1 5 2 0 4 20 36 Western Conference Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 8 6 1 1 0 13 32 26 Fort Wayne 10 5 4 1 0 11 42 38 Cincinnati 8 5 2 1 0 11 24 24 Kalamazoo 6 4 1 1 0 9 26 21 Wheeling 8 4 3 1 0 9 28 34 Indy 7 3 4 0 0 6 25 22 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 11 7 2 2 0 16 30 27 Allen 9 7 2 0 0 14 32 31 Rapid City 11 6 3 2 0 14 39 29 Wichita 10 5 2 3 0 13 34 35 Tulsa 13 5 7 1 0 11 39 46 Utah 10 3 4 2 1 9 37 32 Kansas City 9 3 6 0 0 6 26 34

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Atlanta 3

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Brampton at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

