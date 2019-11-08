|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|32
|38
|Newfoundland
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|48
|40
|Adirondack
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|22
|20
|Brampton
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|33
|25
|Maine
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|25
|30
|Worcester
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|18
|25
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|34
|17
|Florida
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|29
|26
|Greenville
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|43
|46
|Atlanta
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|34
|35
|Orlando
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|7
|23
|29
|Norfolk
|10
|2
|7
|1
|0
|5
|23
|35
|Jacksonville
|8
|1
|5
|2
|0
|4
|20
|36
|Western Conference Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|13
|32
|26
|Fort Wayne
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|42
|38
|Cincinnati
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|24
|24
|Wheeling
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|32
|35
|Kalamazoo
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|26
|21
|Indy
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|25
|22
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|11
|7
|2
|2
|0
|16
|30
|27
|Allen
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|32
|31
|Rapid City
|11
|6
|3
|2
|0
|14
|39
|29
|Wichita
|10
|5
|2
|3
|0
|13
|34
|35
|Tulsa
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|39
|46
|Utah
|10
|3
|4
|2
|1
|9
|37
|32
|Kansas City
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|26
|34
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Newfoundland 5, Atlanta 3
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
South Carolina 4, Greenville 0
Wheeling 4, Reading 1
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Brampton at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.
