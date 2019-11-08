Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 8, 2019 11:24 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 11 6 4 1 0 13 32 38
Newfoundland 11 6 5 0 0 12 48 40
Brampton 10 6 4 0 0 12 36 25
Adirondack 10 5 3 0 2 12 26 25
Worcester 9 4 5 0 0 8 23 29
Maine 8 3 4 0 1 7 25 30
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 8 7 1 0 0 14 34 17
Florida 10 7 3 0 0 14 31 27
Greenville 11 5 6 0 0 10 43 46
Atlanta 8 4 4 0 0 8 34 35
Orlando 10 3 5 1 1 8 24 31
Norfolk 11 2 8 1 0 5 23 40
Jacksonville 8 1 5 2 0 4 20 36
Western Conference Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 11 6 4 1 0 13 48 40
Toledo 9 6 2 1 0 13 34 30
Wheeling 9 5 3 1 0 11 32 35
Cincinnati 9 5 3 1 0 11 24 27
Kalamazoo 7 4 2 1 0 9 28 27
Indy 8 4 4 0 0 8 29 24
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 10 8 2 0 0 16 37 31
Idaho 11 7 2 2 0 16 30 27
Wichita 11 6 2 3 0 15 37 36
Rapid City 11 6 3 2 0 14 39 29
Tulsa 14 5 8 1 0 11 40 49
Utah 11 3 5 2 1 9 38 37
Kansas City 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Atlanta 3

Worcester 5, Adirondack 4, SO

Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 2

South Carolina 4, Greenville 0

Wheeling 4, Reading 1

Florida 2, Orlando 1, OT

Indy 4, Toledo 2

Brampton 3, Cincinnati 0

Allen 5, Norfolk 0

Wichita 3, Tulsa 1

Kansas City 5, Utah 1

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

