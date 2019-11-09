|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|32
|38
|Newfoundland
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|48
|40
|Brampton
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|36
|25
|Adirondack
|10
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|26
|25
|Worcester
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|23
|29
|Maine
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|25
|30
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|34
|17
|Florida
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|31
|27
|Greenville
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|43
|46
|Atlanta
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|34
|35
|Orlando
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|8
|24
|31
|Norfolk
|11
|2
|8
|1
|0
|5
|23
|40
|Jacksonville
|8
|1
|5
|2
|0
|4
|20
|36
|Western Conference Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|48
|40
|Toledo
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|34
|30
|Wheeling
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|32
|35
|Cincinnati
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|24
|27
|Kalamazoo
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|28
|27
|Indy
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|29
|24
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|12
|7
|2
|2
|1
|17
|32
|30
|Allen
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|37
|31
|Rapid City
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|16
|42
|31
|Wichita
|11
|6
|2
|3
|0
|15
|37
|36
|Tulsa
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|40
|49
|Utah
|11
|3
|5
|2
|1
|9
|38
|37
|Kansas City
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|31
|35
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 5, Atlanta 3
Worcester 5, Adirondack 4, SO
Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 2
South Carolina 4, Greenville 0
Wheeling 4, Reading 1
Florida 2, Orlando 1, OT
Indy 4, Toledo 2
Brampton 3, Cincinnati 0
Allen 5, Norfolk 0
Wichita 3, Tulsa 1
Kansas City 5, Utah 1
Rapid City 3, Idaho 2, SO
Atlanta at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.