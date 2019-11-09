Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 9, 2019 10:02 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 12 7 5 0 0 14 54 43
Reading 11 6 4 1 0 13 32 38
Brampton 10 6 4 0 0 12 36 25
Adirondack 11 5 4 0 2 12 27 30
Maine 9 4 4 0 1 9 30 31
Worcester 9 4 5 0 0 8 23 29
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 8 7 1 0 0 14 34 17
Florida 11 7 4 0 0 14 34 31
Greenville 11 5 6 0 0 10 43 46
Atlanta 9 4 5 0 0 8 37 41
Orlando 10 3 5 1 1 8 24 31
Jacksonville 9 2 5 2 0 6 24 39
Norfolk 11 2 8 1 0 5 23 40
Western Conference Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 12 7 4 1 0 15 54 45
Toledo 9 6 2 1 0 13 34 30
Wheeling 9 5 3 1 0 11 32 35
Cincinnati 10 5 4 1 0 11 25 31
Indy 9 5 4 0 0 10 33 25
Kalamazoo 8 4 2 2 0 10 33 33
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 12 7 2 2 1 17 32 30
Allen 10 8 2 0 0 16 37 31
Rapid City 12 7 3 2 0 16 42 31
Wichita 11 6 2 3 0 15 37 36
Tulsa 14 5 8 1 0 11 40 49
Utah 11 3 5 2 1 9 38 37
Kansas City 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Atlanta 3

Worcester 5, Adirondack 4, SO

Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 2

South Carolina 4, Greenville 0

Wheeling 4, Reading 1

Florida 2, Orlando 1, OT

Indy 4, Toledo 2

Brampton 3, Cincinnati 0

Allen 5, Norfolk 0

Wichita 3, Tulsa 1

Kansas City 5, Utah 1

Rapid City 3, Idaho 2, SO

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Atlanta 3

Maine 5, Adirondack 1

Indy 4, Cincinnati 1

Jacksonville 4, Florida 3

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 5, OT

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

