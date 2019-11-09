|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|38
|42
|Newfoundland
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|54
|43
|Brampton
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|38
|34
|Adirondack
|11
|5
|4
|0
|2
|12
|27
|30
|Maine
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|30
|31
|Worcester
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|23
|29
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|37
|19
|Florida
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|34
|31
|Greenville
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|45
|49
|Atlanta
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|37
|41
|Orlando
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|8
|24
|31
|Jacksonville
|9
|2
|5
|2
|0
|6
|24
|39
|Norfolk
|12
|2
|8
|2
|0
|6
|25
|43
|Western Conference Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|43
|32
|Fort Wayne
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|54
|45
|Wheeling
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|36
|41
|Cincinnati
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|25
|31
|Indy
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|33
|25
|Kalamazoo
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|33
|33
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|18
|40
|33
|Rapid City
|13
|8
|3
|2
|0
|18
|43
|31
|Idaho
|13
|7
|3
|2
|1
|17
|32
|31
|Wichita
|12
|6
|3
|3
|0
|15
|39
|43
|Tulsa
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|47
|51
|Kansas City
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|35
|37
|Utah
|12
|3
|6
|2
|1
|9
|40
|41
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Newfoundland 5, Atlanta 3
Worcester 5, Adirondack 4, SO
Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 2
South Carolina 4, Greenville 0
Wheeling 4, Reading 1
Florida 2, Orlando 1, OT
Indy 4, Toledo 2
Brampton 3, Cincinnati 0
Allen 5, Norfolk 0
Wichita 3, Tulsa 1
Kansas City 5, Utah 1
Rapid City 3, Idaho 2, SO
Newfoundland 6, Atlanta 3
Maine 5, Adirondack 1
Indy 4, Cincinnati 1
Jacksonville 4, Florida 3
Reading 6, Wheeling 4
Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 5, OT
South Carolina 3, Greenville 2, SO
Toledo 9, Brampton 2
Tulsa 7, Wichita 2
Kansas City 4, Utah 2
Allen 3, Norfolk 2, OT
Rapid City 1, Idaho 0
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
