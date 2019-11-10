Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 10, 2019 5:25 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 12 7 4 1 0 15 38 42
Newfoundland 12 7 5 0 0 14 54 43
Adirondack 12 6 4 0 2 14 33 32
Brampton 11 6 5 0 0 12 38 34
Maine 9 4 4 0 1 9 30 31
Worcester 10 4 6 0 0 8 25 35
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 9 8 1 0 0 16 37 19
Florida 11 7 4 0 0 14 34 31
Greenville 12 5 6 0 1 11 45 49
Atlanta 9 4 5 0 0 8 37 41
Orlando 10 3 5 1 1 8 24 31
Jacksonville 9 2 5 2 0 6 24 39
Norfolk 12 2 8 2 0 6 25 43
Western Conference Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 10 7 2 1 0 15 43 32
Fort Wayne 12 7 4 1 0 15 54 45
Wheeling 10 5 4 1 0 11 36 41
Cincinnati 10 5 4 1 0 11 25 31
Indy 9 5 4 0 0 10 33 25
Kalamazoo 8 4 2 2 0 10 33 33
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 11 9 2 0 0 18 40 33
Rapid City 13 8 3 2 0 18 43 31
Idaho 13 7 3 2 1 17 32 31
Wichita 12 6 3 3 0 15 39 43
Tulsa 15 6 8 1 0 13 47 51
Kansas City 11 5 6 0 0 10 35 37
Utah 12 3 6 2 1 9 40 41

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Atlanta 3

Maine 5, Adirondack 1

Indy 4, Cincinnati 1

Jacksonville 4, Florida 3

Reading 6, Wheeling 4

Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 5, OT

South Carolina 3, Greenville 2, SO

Toledo 9, Brampton 2

Tulsa 7, Wichita 2

Kansas City 4, Utah 2

Allen 3, Norfolk 2, OT

Rapid City 1, Idaho 0

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 6, Worcester 2

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Allen at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.

